Leacock Medal long list released

The long list for the 2017 Leacock Medal has been released.

John Armstrong for A Series of Dogs, New Star Books.

Mona Awad for 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl, Penguin Canada.

Gary Barwin for Yiddish for Pirates, Random House Canada.

Judy Batalion for White Walls, New American Library/Random House Canada.

Lesley Crewe for Mary, Mary, Nimbus Publishing.

C.P. Hoff for A Town Called Forget, Five Rivers Publishing.

Marni Jackson for Don’t I Know You, Flatiron Books.

Amy Jones for We’re All in This Together, McClelland & Stewart.

Jack Knox for Hard Knox: Musings from the Edge of Canada, Heritage House Publishing.

Noah Richler for The Candidate: Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail, Doubleday Canada.

Drew Hayden Taylor for Take Us to Your Chief And Other Stories, Douglas & McIntyre.

There are 11 nominees this year instead of 10 because two of the books tied in the judges' marks.

This year’s long list will be narrowed down to a shortlist of three Leacock Medal finalists, who will be announced in Orillia on May 3.

The winner of the Leacock Medal and accompanying $15,000 prize will be announced at a gala dinner celebrating all three shortlisted authors on June 10 at Geneva Park Conference Centre.

