The OPP is inviting seniors in the community to a workshop on how to keep their homes safe and secure. The Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) program is holding, on April 27, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., at the Royal Canadian Legion branch on Mississaga Street, where Auxiliary Sergeant Blair Mangan will talk about ways of safeguarding homes. For more information, call SALT at 705-330-2462 or email s.a.l.t.orillia@gmail.com.