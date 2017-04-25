Curtains close on concert association's season

The Weston Silver Band will perform on April 30 at the opera house, bringing the Orillia Concert Association (OCA) 2016/17 season to a close. This British-style brass band has been delighting audiences in Canada and beyond for almost 100 years. They recently were awarded the title of North American Brass Band Gold Championship winners.

As the OCA concludes one season, they are looking forward to the beginning of the next, and are excited to have the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry Band at the opera house in October. This ensemble was chosen to travel to London, England last year to play in the festivities at the time of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday. Their performance in Orillia is in honour of the 150th anniversary of both Canada and Orillia.

In November, two talented and entertaining musicians will present The Opera -- a humorous look at the sometimes odd and complex plots used in operas. Three more concerts are scheduled after the New Year. Buzz Brass, a brass quintet along with piano and harp, are slated for February 2018, and Leslie Newman on flute, Guy Few on trumpet, voice and piano, and Nadina Mackie-Jackson on bassoon, will perform in March.

Next year's grand finale will be the perennial favourite Kerry Stratton, with the Toronto Concert Orchestra in a movie music spectacular. Selections will include Raiders of the Lost Ark, Les Miserables, Sound of Music, Porgy and Bess, and more.

The Orillia Concert Association has been bringing fine professional music at an affordable price to the Orillia area for over 70 years. The organization is completely run by volunteers and keeps costs down by selling subscriptions to the whole season of concerts. Memberships for the fall are now available for $90 for adults and $30 for students. For more information, visit orilliaconcertassociation.com or phone 705-326-6598.