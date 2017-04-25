Committee recommends extending waste contract

Don't expect a lot of changes when it comes to how garbage is collected in Orillia over the next three years.

Council committee recommended extending the current solid waste collection contract with Mid-Ontario Disposal at its meeting Monday night.

The three-year extension is not the outcome that was expected when a request for proposal (RFP) process was initiated last year. But that isn't necessarily a bad thing, explained Greg Preston, manager of waste management.

"In Ontario, there's the new Ontario Waste Free Act, and as part of that, there's transition from the current legislation that says manufacturers of blue box packaging are required to pay up to 50% of the net costs of those programs," Preston explained. "That whole program is going to be in transition over the next few years, with the likelihood that manufacturers will likely take full control of those systems. How collection systems for blue box material are going to look is yet to be seen."

Essentially, the three-year extension saves the city from being locked into a potentially obsolete contract. But it took a while to get there.

The RFP was cancelled when the proposal requirements were not met by the bidders. That led to a request for tender (RFT) process, which was launched in March. In that process, the lowest compliant bidder would be selected as winning the tender, as opposed to an RFP, where other factors would be involved in the determination.

Earlier this month, council voted to end the RFT process and directed staff to negotiate an agreement with one or more the RFT respondents, beginning with the current service provider. The RFT was killed for several reasons, not just because the proposals were over budget.

"We had two procurement processes... and in each case, we did not get compliant bid submissions," Preston said. "There were documents that were required that weren't provided. I can't get into what those non-compliances were... I can't get into the specifics of how much was bid as that gets into the closed session stuff."

That irks Coun. Mason Ainsworth. He was against this direction when it came before council as direction from closed session. He elaborated the best he could in open session of council committee Monday.

"Us on council, we know what the prices were and what the details of those things were, but we can't talk to the public about that," Ainsworth said. He added it is important for the public to have the information about the prices proposed in front of them, using the report staff prepared for the transit contract as an example.

This contract is different in several areas, including the annual increase in cost to the city for garbage collection. Traditional contracts have seen the cost increase according to the Consumer Price Index. This contract has fixed increases of 4% in July 2017, and a further 3% in each of July 2018 and 2019.

As well, as new homes become occupied, the cost will increase for the city, but only for collecting recyclables, not for solid waste collection.

Despite the increases for the providers, chief financial officer Bob Ripley explained to councillors there is less money to be made in this contract than before. Revenue is generated by the recycling collected by Mid-Ontario, which in turn sells it on the open market to off-set operating costs.

"What's happened over the last four or five years is that commodity prices have dropped significantly," Ripley explained. "The revenue achieved by those recycling products... has really dried up, to the point where there's very limited market for paper products, which is the bulk of the recycling stream. Although there is a 4% increase, a 3% increase and a 3% increase, if you were to go back five years, the contract would make more profit."

During the next three years, Mid-Ontario will be purchasing a new garbage truck, however the remainder of their fleet will likely be at the end of its lifespan by the end of the extension.

Councillors will re-visit the issue to ratify the contract at their next meeting.

