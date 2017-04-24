Holding out hope for a nibble

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES The lines were out early but the perch weren't biting yet. Despite the chill in the wind, anglers were out Saturday morning looking for a good catch, as the three-week-long 37th Orillia Perch Festival kicked off. The festival lasts until May 13, inviting fishing enthusiasts to reel in the tagged perch. Pictured is Gavin Timmins, 3, of Ramara, who was at Couchiching Beach Park with his father, trying his hand at catching a prize.