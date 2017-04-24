Green-thumbed residents take out the trash

Sara Arsenault thought it was sad that people using Couchiching Beach Park couldn't make the effort to dispose their garbage properly.

"They're lazy and they don't want to go find a garbage can, so they just throw garbage everywhere," said the 12 year old, of Orillia. "It's not good for the environment having all the recycling and garbage out."

Arsenault, who joined more than 80 other participating in Saturday's Earth Day clean up, was happy she could do her part in cleaning up the park she looks forward to using during summer.

"I'm happy because I know that when I come here next time it'll make me happy to know what I helped clean up," she said.

The pitch in was organized by local environmentalist Bob Bowles, in collaboration with the city's Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC).

"We've had a great turnout this morning," he said. "It's a little cool and windy on the waterfront, but having close to 100 people is great."

Over its 18 years, the event has seen as many as 200 people pitch in during a good year, added Bowles, who started the event by cleaning up Orillia trails.

"Then, we spread out to the boulevards and streets and now we blitz all the parks and everything in town," said Bowles.

The weekend event saw a dozens of garbage bags filled up with items picked up along the waterfront at both Couchiching Beach Park and Tudhope Park along with Colborne and James Streets, as well as parts of West Ridge.

Locals students and community organizations will continue cleaning up other parts of the city during the week, added Bowles.

"I see a great community spirit, chipping in and getting it all cleaned up in the spring," he said. "There's a lot of ownership when they do something like that. You see things thrown out that sort of breaks your heart and you think, 'Well, why would people throw those out in a clean environment like the lakefront?'"

That was exactly what Cathy Gibson of Severn Bridge wondered when her friend picked up three needles in the green area behind Front Street Plaza.

"I don't ever want to see any of my grandbabies with a needle in their hand," she said, talking about why she had decided to join the 40-member Kubota Materials Corporation team with her boyfriend. "I come by here every day here for my lunch and I sit and read and eat my lunch. I look out and it doesn't look that bad and then we get here and there's tons of garbage, but I can't believe how much garbage there is. We've only walked a couple hundred feet and we have bags and bags of garbage."

Items she and her teammates had found included cans, various plastics and even a tire.

"I don't know why people do that," said Gibson. "You've already paid the environment fee on the tire, why not just take it to any automotive repair shop and have it disposed of properly, instead of throwing it in the water?"

Christopher Laughlin thought it might be because people aren't aware they can do so. As for trash in the park, the Orillia resident said he had noticed there weren't enough garbage cans in the area.

"I think people are just too caught up in what they're doing and they don't look around for a garbage can," said Laughlin. "I think it's important to get out and clean up the city and make it look nice. It makes it safe for the kids to play and it helps the kids get out and teaches them they should be picking up garbage and cleaning up and not just throwing it on the ground and making the problem worse."

Another aspect to the clean up is protecting the environment and preserving it for future generations, said Kristi Cole, of Orillia.

"The environment is obviously a really important issue and we can see it from the different changes in the climate," she said. "I think we all have to take responsibility for it. It's a good way to give back to the community."

