The city is changing lanes when it comes to who operates the Orillia Transit buses.

Council committee recommended TOK Transit Limited take over the service from First Canada ULC effective July 1. The decision is set to be ratified in a special meeting of council Tuesday night.

Six respondents submitted bids through the city’s request for proposal (RFP) process. TOK was at the top of the list when considering both the components of the bid -- factors including operating experience and plans for improved customer service and maintenance -- and the cost proposed to the city, explained Jeff Hunter, manager of construction/transit.

The contract has a five-year term. Perhaps most importantly, it will eliminate the use of school buses by the city on its transit routes.

“We did specifically put in a requirement in the contract that any replacement buses be conventional buses,” George Bowa, director of engineering and transportation, told councillors.

Beginning July 1, conventional bus service will cost the city $78.95, with Orillia Wheelchair Limousine Service (OWLS) costing $61.25 for regular service and $58.95 for standby service. That translates into a 13% increase over the 2017 transit budget.

As much as the contract makes sense to Mayor Steve Clarke, the increase is a concern.

“The part of the contract I’m not excited about is the additional $272,000 above what we’re spending now, essentially half-a-(per cent increase) to the taxpayers,” he said. “We’ve had (the old) contract in place since 2011; I guess this is how much prices have increased.”

It’s a number that can grow as the transit system expands. As early as 2018, an additional route may be added to the system, if not two. Just as when the city added Sunday service during the previous contract, the number of hours it would be billed would increase.

However, Coun. Mason Ainsworth took a much more optimistic look right from the start.

“We’re saving taxpayer dollars,” he said. “If you list all the companies that bid on the contract, (TOK) is the cheapest out of that. It’s going to increase in price, because of the service. It doesn’t matter who gets the contract, it’s still going to be more expensive. But they’re going to be the least expensive.”

TOK’s bid was approximately $111,000 less than what First Canada ULC bid, some $613,000 less than the high bid.

For Ainsworth, the transit file has been a personal project throughout his nearly two-and-a-half years at the council table. He, along with Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson, have regularly brought issues from constituents to their colleagues regarding Orillia Transit, and were instrumental in seeing councillors take trips on public transit to experience the system first-hand.

One area of improvement Ainsworth is looking forward to is customer service.

“One of the biggest concerns I’ve heard is in regard to certain drivers. We have some fantastic drivers and some drivers I’ve heard many complaints about,” Ainsworth said. “The one thing with this new contract... is there’s going to be a whole driver training course in regard to customer service.”

TOK is proposing to have 14 full-time and five part-time bus drivers on staff, alongside other office and supervisory positions. It is proposing to place its shop and storage depot in Severn Township, about 11 kilometres from the city centre.

The mayor sees this year as an important one for the future of the city’s transit system. Not only will councillors approve a new contract, but they will also soon see a long-awaited transit study that will offer direction on which way the city buses will be going -- literally and figuratively -- in the years to come.

Delaying the awarding of the contract until that study was completed wasn’t necessary, the mayor said.

“All eight councillors have spent time in the past few years on the transit committee,” Clarke said. “They are all very well aware of the main components of the transit study.”

TOK is a subsidiary of the Tokmakjian Group, based in Concord. Its portfolio includes the northern routes of York Region Transit.

