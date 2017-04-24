Beauty in the eye of the beholder

For no particular reason, I've been thinking about popular TV shows we never see anymore. One of them was Extreme Makeover.

There were some remarkable transformations performed on those shows. You remember; the participants would go away for weeks and have the most extensive body overhauls imaginable from major nose jobs and full dental replacements to massive additions or subtractions to areas likely to be covered by a bra or highlighted by a thong bikini. The man or woman having all this work done was then paraded before friends and family at a lavish hotel. It was always a bit of a shock to see plain Jane Jenkins or loony old Harold Horowitz with the big nose and three-inch overbite come down the stairs.

Now they were God's gift to the opposite sex. Well, most of them anyway. We mustn't overlook that silk purse/sow's ear thing.

In the hours before their grand unveiling, she or he were virtually swarmed by teams of make-up artists, hair stylists and cosmetic technicians. At the grand reveal they looked stunning as they came down the stairs in a ball gown designed one of the big names in fashion or a tux by Rudolph Valentino. But do you know what bothers me?

I don't mean to be cruel, but what did Jane and Harold look like in the morning after rolling out of bed leaving hundreds of dollars of make up all over the pillow? That fabulous coif was now lying flat on one side and sticking out like straw from a scarecrow's hat on the other. When Jane's husband woke up, looked down at her and says, "Omigod, where did the other girl go?"

And poor Harold, who got lucky for the first time in 20 years, saw the note pinned to his pillow. "I saw you in broad daylight. Have a nice life."

Hopefully the makeovers worked out for them. They endured a lot of pain and no little amount of public humiliation. Don't forget, the producers kept flashing back to show how homely they had been in the beginning. And let's face it, some looked pretty scruffy, but did they have to remind them over and over again?

But miracles only happen in fairy tales and in the long run, the prince or the princess waiting at home is still kissing a frog. I really didn't mean that. But Jane and Harold are still Jane and Harold. On the other hand, if they feel better about themselves, I suppose that's all that matters.

I thought about having a bit of work done myself, but decided not to bother.

I'm sort of a dumpy combination of Richard Gere and Robert Redford when they were younger, why should I take a chance on ruining that?

One night on the show, a woman who hadn't been a gargoyle in the first place came down the stairs, an angel. She really did. She was beautiful and looked about 20 years younger. But waiting at the bottom was her husband, an average guy, a rancher I think. He could stand to lose a pound or two. He was balding and looked like the kind of guy who was more at home with a plaid shirt and a pair of faded jeans rather than a suit off the rack at Tony Rosen's. I started to think about him. He looked out of place somehow and I began to wonder what he was thinking as this goddess smiled down from the stairs upon him. Of course he looked elated, who wouldn't be? But was he really? Or was he was thinking, "Who is this beautiful creature? What happened to the girl I married? Where is the girl who pitched hay with me every summer, gathered the eggs and milked a herd of cows before we could afford a milking machine? Is she still under there? God, I hope so, because I loved her. I wonder if this new girl will love me."

Hopefully she still does, but I wonder.

