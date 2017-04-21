Two counts of assaulting an officer

A 19-year-old Penetanguishene woman faces numerous charges, including trying to disarm a police officer, following a traffic stop early Friday.

At 12:10 a.m., a Southern Georgian Bay officer observed a vehicle travelling over the speed limit on Highway 93 in Midland. A short pursuit began with the vehicle soon pulled over near Penetanguishene where the officer determined the female driver had been drinking.

As the investigation continued, the driver became combative and the officer was assaulted. Police said this escalation of "assaultive behaviour" continued as the female driver also made attempts to disarm the officer.

Other police had to be called to assist and the driver was subsequently arrested and taken to the detachment.

As a result, Amy Lynn Bergie faces two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count each of assault with intent to resist arrest, disarming a peace officer and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol level above zero. She also faces a speeding charge under the Highway Traffic Act.