MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES A collision Friday in Ramara Township sent three people to hospital. Rob Byers, district chief for Ramara Fire, said a woman in a Toyota sedan had to be extricated from her car after the three-vehicle crash, which happened at about 3 p.m. on Highway 12 near Muley Point Road. That driver was taken to hospital with seatbelt lacerations. Information about what caused the collision, and whether charges would be laid, was not available by deadline.