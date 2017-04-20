It’s time for an actress to play Doctor Who, according to the TV timelord’s former sidekick Karen Gillan.

Gillan, who played Amy Pond on the series opposite Matt Smith's Doctor, says she has faith BBC bosses will make the right choice about current Doctor Peter Capaldi’s replacement — but she’d like to see a woman in the role.

“I trust the BBC and their choices and they haven’t failed us yet with the Doctor, but it would be cool to see a woman in the role one day because a woman could absolutely play that role,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star says.

Capaldi is expected to step down as the Doctor after shooting this year’s Christmas episode and Gillan isn’t the first former assistant to speak up for a first female in the Tardis. Billie Piper, who played Rose Tyler opposite Christopher Eccleston's and David Tennant's Doctors, has also spoken out about the need for a sex change.

“I’ve always supported the original format but I don’t know where they can go from here," the actress recently told the BBC. "I think it would be great (to have a female Doctor) given the spirit of the world at the moment. I think it would be timely.”

Longtime Doctor Who executive producer Steven Moffat, who is also departing the sci-fi series this year, is another person eager to see a woman in the role.

“I think the next time might be a female Doctor,” he said. “I don’t see why not.”

Early bookmakers’ odds had James Bond star Ben Whishaw and Olivia Colman among the frontrunners to take over from Capaldi, while some fans have suggested Tilda Swinton would make a great Doctor.

Though, the U.K. Mirror reported on Sunday that Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall had been cast as the 13th Doctor, citing an unnamed source. It also said Capaldi would regenerate during this current season, which began airing last week, and not during the Christmas. The BBC has not confirmed those rumours.

- With Files from Postmedia Network