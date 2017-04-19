War is the true enemy

My dad recently found a quote from my great grandfather, Lieutenant Colonel George O. Fallis. He was a Chaplain for the Canadian Forces in the First and Second World Wars and a friend of John McCrae, the author of In Flanders Fields.

"John McCrae wrote a poem, a sonnet, that shall live as long as the English language lives. Talking to him one day, he said, "People misinterpret that poem of mine where I say, 'Take up our quarrel with the foe.' I did not mean Germany. I meant all those spiritual forces in the world that would make war possible in any age and generation."

This quote certainly bears a lot of significance as we consider the events taking place throughout our world today.

In the past few weeks, we have seen an escalation of tensions in the international community, largely due to American military attacks. Fortunately, to date, these actions have not caused significant harm to innocent civilians. They have been directed at governments and militaries that are responsible for brutal atrocities and human rights violations. These are foreign entities that need to be condemned for their actions.

However, it is easy to forget about the possible consequences of such violent attacks. As human beings, we are naturally inclined to retaliate to violence directed against us no matter the reason. When someone hits us, we want to hit back.

That is why it is concerning to watch the American administration carry out various military attacks, with seemingly little regard for other countries and the current international political landscape. Not only have these attacks appeared to come with little co-ordination, they have been accompanied by aggressive statements and tweets from the American president that could incite further anger. While it is not yet known what the reactions to these attacks and rhetoric might be, there is little doubt that the fallout could be catastrophic.

It is unsettling to think of how Russia might react to another attack on Syria or how China would respond to the detonation of an American bomb on the Korean peninsula.

In this day and age, our world cannot endure the effects of a global war. We are at the point where single governments can decimate entire populations at the push of a button. We have developed the capacity to destroy ourselves, our entire human race. We continuously live balancing on the edge of a knife's blade.

Through all of these retaliatory exchanges, it is important to remember that our world's strongest allies were once staunch enemies; Great Britain and the Netherlands, France and Germany, Canada and the United States. Their comradery and coexistence can be explained not through violent aggression, but rather through years of peaceful interaction. Who is to say that Americans might not one day call North Korea or Syria a close ally? In this context, threats and aggression, emitted due to the politics of the time, could be a dire mistake. With this in mind, it seems logical to always seek a peaceful alternatives to warfare.

Negotiating peace is never an easy feat to accomplish. Occasionally, the resolution developed through diplomatic relations can seem impractical and in some cases, counterproductive. Sometimes, co-ordinating negotiations with an opposing side is not even possible. However, that does not mean that abandoning attempts at conciliation and co-operation are warranted.

It is important that resolution through peaceful means always be sought. Our use of non-aggressive tactics to create solutions rather than problems, is our greatest weapon against violence. With words and sanctions, we have the capacity to freeze weapon development, to enforce international laws, and most importantly, to save innocent lives. The use of violence or the act of declaring war should only be used in the direst of circumstances when all options have been exhausted.

As humans, we have the intellect and foresight to understand that overly aggressive action, such as all out warfare, can have devastating consequences for all involved. As McCrae suggested, throughout the passage of time, humankind's true enemy is war itself. We must do all we can to prevent it.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.