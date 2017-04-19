A pair of local athletes will represent Orillia and Canada at the upcoming Intercontinental Team Championship in South Africa. Nic Langman and Jessica McCutcheon have been selected for the Canadian National Amateur Kickboxing team that will compete at the prestigious event this summer.

"So few people from a small town like this ever get the opportunity to go and compete on an international stage, let alone for a title," said Langman, a blackbelt who owns Orillia's Black Lotus Kickboxing Club. "The fact that there are two of us from Orillia on Team Canada, when only 15 people were selected, is pretty incredible. We feel very fortunate for the opportunity and we're really hoping it's a source of pride for the town."

Both Langman and McCutcheon have been busy training in preparation for the event. While Langman has competed in various international competitions, it will be the first one for McCutcheon.

"She has competed at the provincial championship before, but this is her first international competition," said Langman of McCutcheon, who is one of the club's senior members. "She has been training for over two years despite illness, a chaotic work schedule and parenting two boys. She doesn't fit gym into a schedule ... to her, it's a necessity for living well and not something that can be sacrificed. She's ready to test her skills against the best."

For Langman, the event in South Africa is a second chance of sorts. Last fall, at the Pan-American Kickboxing Championship in Mexico, the veteran Orillia fighter brought home a bronze medal, but he felt as though the gold was there for the taking. However, due to a miscommunication about the time of his second bout, he missed the fight and was disqualified. It was a shocking, disappointing ending to the competition.

"Although it was a hard pill to swallow, I came back with more knowledge and a new approach to preparing for fights," said Langman, 34, who has high hopes the new method will translate into success in South Africa. "We're not going just for the experience, we're both going to win. We want to bring back those titles."

And while the duo's expectations are high, so, too, is the price tag for the combatants. It's estimated the cost for travel and other fees will be at least $3,500 per athlete - money they have to raise on their own as there is no financial assistance given to amateur athletes in Canada.

With that in mind, the Black Lotus club is hosting a fundraiser for the duo on April 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the 120 Powley St. facility. Free 30-minute classes for kids and adults will be offered along with demonstrations of skills and sparring among competitive athletes. There will also be a raffle and silent auction along with a barbecue and food offerings.

"We have more than 30 different items that have already been donated for our raffle," said Langman, who noted items range from Iron Maiden concert tickets to Medieval Times dinner/event tickets to a range of other items. "You can purchase tickets to win the items or place a bid on items available in our silent auction."

Also up for grabs at the fundraiser is a one-year membership at Black Lotus that is worth more than $1,100. For $2, people can try to guess the number of Lego pieces on display and whoever is closest to the actual number will win the membership.

"We're really training hard for this competition but we're also working hard to raise money," said Langman, noting plans are also underway for a car wash, bake sale and garage sale. "Our club members have been very supportive and we are really hoping the community will get behind us as well."

For more information, check out the Black Lotus Kickboxing Club's Facebook page, their GoFundMe page or blacklotuskickboxing.com.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67