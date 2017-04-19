Roots North ready to rock this weekend

The focus of this weekend's Roots North Music Festival is captured in the festival name. Don't expect fuzzed-out electric guitars and fast-paced music.

Kaia Kater, who opens Friday night's St. Paul's Centre line up, plays banjo to accompany herself. The Birds of Bellwoods is a quartet of stringed instruments. OK, Danny Michel uses an electric guitar run through a digital sequencer and builds musical lines that loop on top of each other -- and he can get loud and rock, but I don't think anyone would ever accuse him of venturing into Rush territory.

I think you get the point, the music is focused on acoustics, lyrics and good songwriting.

If you need some more energy than a singer/songwriter getting all contemplative, be sure to see Hollerado Friday night at the Geneva. They are decidedly electric, but more pop than Kiss. Sun K opens that show at 10:15 p.m.

The same goes for Saturday's band at the Geneva, Repartee, and the 10:15 p.m. opener, Coconut Navy, both more pop than roots or folk. If No Doubt and Repartee were on the same bill you'd get similar kinds of music from one band to the next.

St. Paul's Saturday night lineup is Cassie Dasilva, Jim Bryson (he was here in January with Skye Wallace - she's coming back in May) and Digging Roots, all bands the folk crowd, or those who just like good music, will appreciate.

Brewery Bay has the Pressgang Mutiny Friday night. They are six, sometimes seven guys (and sometimes half the audience) who sing pub tunes a capella while holding glasses (not eye glasses, and not empty). Saturday night The Seeger Sessions Band is in. Go early because I don't know where they're going to put 16 band members and everyone else.

The Brownstone has Olivia & The Creepy Crawlies Friday night and Mountain of Wolves return to the Brownstone for Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon various venues have performances featuring mostly acts that live here. Visit rootsnorthmusic.ca for when and where. If you time things right you can see all of them because start times are every half hour.

Visual art is also part of the mix, so don't forget to drop by St. Paul's beginning at 6 p.m. Friday to see the work of 47 artists. Virtually all are artists whose work I haven't seen before.

You can get a weekend pass at the website noted above.

Procrastinators unite

Want to hear a funny story? Who doesn't? This one is about the teenager who procrastinated writing one that has been kicking around in the noggin. Sadly, it bounced around so long (with decades of filling up to do. There's lot's of room in teenage heads) the writer missed the deadline to submit it for the prestigious, lucrative (for a teen) and celebrated across the land (including Dildo, Newfoundland) Stephen Leacock Student Humourous Short Story Competition. The deadline was last Saturday.

This same teenager was seen earlier this week kicking another body part after realizing the road to riches and fame washed away in the weekend's storms.

But all is not lost. The very people who run the competition know teenagers and as they have in the past were prepared to extend the deadline, just like they have had to do in other years.

It's a trick, really. We all know there's a second deadline for everything.

Older folks go through the motions of nagging teens to get something accomplished. I'm still waiting with ten-year-old garbage to make it to the curb; don't worry it's not in the house, but the neighbours haven't said much to me in about nine years, so there's benefits.

The older ones endure the whining and crying when said deadline passes and the sweet reward is lost, knowing full well they can concoct a suitably-reasoned approach (for the gullible) on why a second chance is maybe not out of the question.

You must wait long enough for a teen to think all is lost so they feel a sense of relief the world is not coming to an end when they find out they can still have a shot at fame by writing their funny story in time for the new deadline of April 30.

We all know kids say the darndest things. Art Linkletter made a career figuring that out. We have three high schools with about 70 teachers. Each and every one of those teachers (well, maybe not the accounting teachers) can point to one of their students as having a good sense of humour. Maybe that's a frustrating sense of humour. So it's not like there's a shortage. When you extrapolate to all teens in Ontario (because the contest is open to Ontario residents) there is a high probability the folks at Leacock will get the 50 entries they normally get using the bait-and-switch tactics outlined.

Contest rules can be found at leacock.ca. Get going.

And you thought I was going to tell a fishing tale. For that you have to go to the Perch Festival opening ceremonies Friday night, 7 p.m., at ODAS Park.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's Shorts

