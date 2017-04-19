Property deal likely good for the city

It's taken seven years and more than one false start, but the city has finally consummated a deal to sell the former David H. Church Public School property at the corner of James and East streets.

The question is, is it a good deal?

The city bought the 5.4-acre parcel of land and the "prohibitive-to-repair" elementary school constructed circa 1900 for $1.1 million in 2010. The purchase was part of a bigger transaction that saw the municipality buy four school properties for $2.75 million from the Simcoe County District School Board.

The previous city council, in one of its most unpopular decisions, chose the James Street site as the home of its proposed new aquatic centre and spent about $350,000 to raze the old school and prepare the site for the recreation facility. However, opposition to the site grew and spawned a movement to build the facility on West Street. Ultimately, a paralyzed city council opted to walk away from James Street and last year, the new council opted to build on West Street.

That decision put the future of the James Street site back in limbo. Council hosted a public meeting to garner input on the future of the site and most residents who attended that meeting seemed OK with the city selling the property to a developer -- as long as some green space was set aside for the neighbourhood as kids have long enjoyed the former school's baseball diamond and open space.

That seemed to echo sentiments from the time of the city's purchase in 2010. At that time, then-councillor Wayne Gardy, who attended David H. Church School as a boy, said: "I know St. David's (Anglican) Church... did a study of the neighbourhood and expressed a need for a community park. That would be good for the area, I think."

While it would be good for the area, there is also a need for more housing options in Orillia and that seemed to tip the scales for the city, who recently accepted an offer on the property from Dennis Bottero of Landen Homes, who plans to build 69 townhomes on the south-ward land.

Until the deal officially closes, the city cannot divulge the sale price, but the property was listed for $1.95 million and with several offers on the table, you can bet they met their asking price. Even factoring in the cost to demolish the old building, the city will make some profit on the transaction, and it will cash in much more over time as the new homes generate tax revenue in perpetuity.

So, financially, it's probably a good deal for the city. On top of that, Landen Homes has a proven track record of building quality projects; they have been building homes in Orillia since 1990. Recent developments include Forest Heights on the former community centre site and Coldwater Grove at the top of Coldwater Road.

Because conditions of the sale can't be disclosed until the deal is officially finalized, it's hard to judge the transaction. It seems good for city coffers and beneficial for those looking for housing options; the townhomes will also be a good fit for that neighbourhood. However, the green space is likely gone forever and that's a shame.

