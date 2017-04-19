Man faces arson charges

A 20-year-old Orillia man faces an arson charge relating to a house fire Tuesday morning.

Adam Lawrence is charged with arson causing bodily harm in connection with a blaze at a Franklin Street residence that sent another man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Lawrence, the injured man and another man lived in the home that was partially engulfed. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. and soon called in the OPP, who arrived around 7 a.m.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is assisting police in their investigation.