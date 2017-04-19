Making beautiful music

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Musical notes were afloat at St. Paul's Centre, where the 59th annual Orillia Kiwanis Music Festival kicked off on Tuesday. Pictured is Patrick Piao, 11, of Orillia, as he flexes his musical muscles to perform at the festival. Participants in other categories, including school and community brass and woodwind, vocal and choirs and creative music will take the stage at the Peter Street location over the next few weeks.