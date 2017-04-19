LETTER: Suggestions for HRC property

Regarding the future of the HRC property, I support the following:

1. The existing facilities should be removed except for maybe one good history specimen.

2. The arts community proposal should be taken seriously, but only on the property portion farthest from the lakeshore. Their activities are mainly indoors so views do not matter.

3. The lakeshore and a generous width of buffer land should be designated public use.

4. The remainder of the property, viewing the lake, can be marketed to developers (local preferred) for condo development, well-controlled by zoning for appearance, height, etc.

We taxpayers cannot afford to purchase this property and turn it over, in total, to a use which will not return any monies to the municipality, not generate any tax revenue, and instead probably will need ongoing taxpayer support.

R. Putland

Orillia