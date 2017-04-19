LETTER: Catch-22 for the taypayer

Innisfil applies for a hydro rate increase.

Oro-Medonte decides to raise rates on community water.

Orillia reduces garbage tag prices by 20%.

The reason given in each case is that the pesky taxpayers, trying to economize, are causing reductions in revenue by reducing usage.

Isn’t that the mantra constantly preached by governments at all levels, to get us to go green?

This seems to be a prime example of no good deed going unpunished. It’s another catch-22 for people already burdened with rising costs.

Paul Thompson

Orillia