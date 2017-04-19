GALLERY: Watch the birdie

The Orillia Secondary School (OSS) hosted an all-day inter-school badminton championship at its gymnasium Tuesday.

Seven schools from around the region participated in qualifying matches leading to finals in five categories, including singles and doubles.

Winning schools included OSS for girls singles, École secondaire Catholique Nouvelle-Alliance for boys singles, École secondaire Le Caron for girls doubles and Barrie North Collegiate for both boys doubles and mixed doubles.