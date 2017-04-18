More than 50 charges were laid in a commercial vehicle blitz in southern Muskoka.

Bracebridge OPP held the blitz April 11 with the assistance of the Collingwood OPP Traffic Unit, Huronia West OPP Detachment and the OPP Central Region Traffic Unit. Patrols were set up in both Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

The goal of this blitz was to inspect commercial motor vehicles to ensure safety and regulatory compliance, the OPP said in a news release. Of the man commercial motor vehicles inspected, 10 were taken out of service and more than 50 charges were laid.