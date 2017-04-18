Twenty-five years ago, Mark Meeks was one of the young guns on a strong bantam boys' team that blossomed during the first year of competition for the Orillia Lakers basketball program started by Ted Williamson.

Life has come full circle for Meeks, who is now the head coach of the 2017 Crates Lake Country Boats Lakers major bantam boys team. So, when the squad competed at the recent Guelph CYO Basketball Tournament in Guelph, where Williamson now lives, Meeks invited the program's founding father to come and see what he helped birth 25 years ago.

Williamson said he felt like a proud papa watching the Lakers, which started with just two teams and has grown into a respected program that boasts a record 17 rep teams in its 25th-anniversary season. "I never realized how many fond memories from 25 years ago we would experience as if it was just yesterday," said Williamson, who attended games during the three-day tourney with his wife, Dianne, and son, Adam.

Adam was a teammate of Mark Meeks on that original bantam boys' team a quarter century ago. The duo had played together during elementary and secondary school and were often coached by Dave Clark, who is now an assistant coach with Meeks.

"We were very impressed with the (parents') interest, commitment and positive support for their team during the four games the team played," said Williamson. "It was quite noticeable and impressive that we never heard any negative comments regarding the officials or the members of the opposition teams."

And the local squad did not disappoint. The Lakers opened the tournament with a nail-biting, early-morning game against the host Guelph Knights. The game started slowly as both teams struggled to score in the first quarter, but the Lakers found their footing and built a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Guelph made a run in the final period, taking advantage of some sloppy play by the Lakers, and took a late two-point lead, but the Lakers rallied and held on to earn a 36-35 decision. It was a confidence-building win for Orillia, which avenged three close losses to the Knights over the last year.

The Lakers followed up that win with a solid game against Burlington Force. The Lakers played a complete game, using all the talents and energy of a short bench to earn a 49-39 triumph in a game that was not as close as the score indicated.

Orillia ended a long, tiring day with a game against a very deep team from Ancaster. The short bench and fatigue finally caught up with the Lakers as Ancaster built a large halftime lead. The players tapped into their reserve in the second half, pulling to within a bucket in the fourth quarter, but Ancaster sealed the win with some timely free-throws and good rebounding en route to the 40-36 victory.

The loss meant the Lakers needed a win against Niagara Rangers on Sunday morning to secure a berth in the medal games. It was not to be as Niagara raced out to a double-digit lead. While the Lakers kept battling, shaving the lead to as few as seven points, the poised Rangers persevered to earn the 52-39 decision.

Despite not earning a medal, the team represented Orillia with pride, said Williamson. "The team played their hearts out in every game, especially with their relentless full-court pressure defence," he said. "The skill level at their young age (14) was more advanced than expected. Their excellent behaviour on the court and the 'team concept' was extremely noticeable and appreciated. It was refreshing to see the team play man-to-man defence the entire game, where all of the other teams focused mainly on zone defence."

For Williamson, seeing the local Lakers in action against elite teams was enlightening. "We came away with a clear sense of the great progress of the program," he said. "Hats off to all participants, players, coaches, parents and the many other volunteers who contribute to this very successful opportunity."

Meeks said he was proud to have the Lakers' founder at the event and said the tournament was a learning experience. "The finish was perhaps disappointing for the team, however (we were proud of) the effort and identified some key areas for improvement in preparation for next week's provincial tournament."

