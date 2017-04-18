School gets an upgrade

The province's only Protestant separate school board is getting some help from its local Catholic counterpart.

A $3.5 million upgrade to the Burkevale Protestant Separate School has been approved by the Ontario Ministry of Education, which will see four new permanent classrooms added to the school, as well as upgrades to the HVAC system, lighting and other building components.

But given the size of the Penetanguishene-based board, it has both limited staff and experience with such construction projects. Accordingly, it has entered into a partnership with the Simcoe-Muskoka Catholic District School Board to assist with design developments, tendering and project implementation.

The construction should be finished by the fall. Burkevale is the only non-Catholic separate school in Ontario.