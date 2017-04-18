LETTER: Happy 150th -- Or is it?

As various municipal and federal areas wind up to celebrate our country and our city's 150th birthday. I am faced with an overdue tax bill notice from my township.

The township also advised me that, due to overdue property taxes of less than 2.85% of our overall property value, they can now put our property up for Land Tax Sale. And I find myself angry. Last year, I phoned the township for a program/schedule to work this out. They offered no solution except to go to my bank.

That is what we are doing now.

I accept that I need to fix my financial problem. but as we celebrate the 150th, what has the run of the mill person got to celebrate?

What about all the other things that presuppose I can pay my taxes, like a steady decent job so I have an income to help support my family? Maybe even a job that has risen in pay with the increase in the cost of living?

Is there enough money to pay for groceries, prescriptions and dental care? That last one seems to be optional these days because so many people cannot afford dental care without benefits, so we just don't go. And then, of course, the money for property taxes to keep the roof over our heads.

Should I celebrate the likelihood that my children, now young adults, will move away because their economic future in the Orillia area is bleak?

And is our township not also supposed work towards economic prosperity for its inhabitants -- so we can pay our bills? Like many people in our area, I work two, sometimes three part-time jobs to make ends meet. I would like one full time job, but those are rare.

I hardly see my husband from May to November as he works his seasonal job from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later. While I am grateful that we have an income, we still have an overdue property bill that the township feels is sufficient to jeopardize our future ownership (which is also our future pension).

Should I celebrate that?

I don't think so.

Katrina Hunt

Washago