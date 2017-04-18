Hollerado takes the stage at Roots North

On Good Friday, Hollerado released their third official record, Born Yesterday. The day before, lead singer Menno Versteeg was about as calm and collected as he possibly could be.

"This isn't the day and age of the overnight success," he said. "The next year; that's going to prove what this record does for us and how it gets out and ultimately what people think of it."

No butterflies. No jitters. No worries about who is going to jump all over the album he and his mates hope can help propel them into the next level of their collective career.

Versteeg knows it will be the band's fans, who have waited almost four years for a proper follow-up to their sophomore release White Paint, who would devour Born Yesterday the minute they could. Those fans will likely take up most of the space at the stretch of shows the band plays in the next two months, including Friday night in Orillia at the Geneva Event Centre, as part of Roots North.

"How it stands up in a year and 10 years is what I care about," Versteeg said. All he can do is hope on that front too, particularly considering how long it took to make, he joked. But he's confident.

"Writing this record, we just wanted to say what we wanted to say," he added. "We wanted to say it articulately and stand behind every single note and every single lyric. We wanted to make something we truly felt was awesome from start to finish. And that takes time, the way we work."

It's not like Hollerado wasn't a thing during the time between records, Versteeg stressed. Indeed, as well as putting together the 111 Songs project - a collection of songs written for fans who ordered a special edition of White Paint - the band has toured extensively, introducing new songs to the new and old faces they've been seeing along the way. Some of the songs which made Born Yesterday saw as many as two years worth of shows before being pressed on record.

Finding the right 11 songs for this record wasn't a scientific process, Versteeg said. It's much more personal preference.

"We play it for our close friends and colleagues and get their opinion," he explained. "It's usually pretty resounding which eight or nine of them (are the best)...."

Putting together a cohesive record also makes the decision more challenging. The wives of Hollerado were united in telling the band what their favourite song of the bunch was; sadly, it just didn't fit with the other songs selected for Born Yesterday and was ultimately cut.

While Friday's show at the Geneva is the band's first in that venue, this tour will take them to a lot of familiar rooms, including The Phoenix in Toronto, Zaphod Beeblebrox in their hometown of Ottawa and Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

The next step is some of the legendary soft seat theatres in the country. If Born Yesterday resonates with more and more people, ideally the next time the band tours Canada, it will be outside of the bars.

"We always try and do something better than we did before," Versteeg said. "So far, anyone who has heard this record is definitely on the same page as we are, that this is our best record yet."

Hollerado's 19-plus show at the Geneva goes Friday night as part of Roots North Music Festival. Doors open at 10 p.m. and Sun K starts the festivities at 10:15 p.m. Hollerado takes the stage at 11:15 p.m.

