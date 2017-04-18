News Local

Fire fought on Franklin Street in Orillia

By Patrick Bales, The Orillia Packet & Times

A fire destroyed a significant portion of a home on Franklin Street in Orillia Tuesday morning. Patrick Bales/The Packet & Times

A fire destroyed a significant portion of a home on Franklin Street in Orillia Tuesday morning. Patrick Bales/The Packet & Times

An Orillia OPP officer is seen taping off the scene of a house fire, on Franklin Street Tuesday morning.
The rear of a home hit by a fire Tuesday morning is seen from a neighbouring yard. The property to the west of the home suffered minor damage as well during the blaze.

Emergency crews were forced into action this morning for a dawn break fire.

Firefighters attended a home on Franklin Street in Orillia to combat the flames, which forced the evacuation of at least one neighbouring home.

Crews arrived around 6:30 a.m. They remained about four hours later.

Neighbours say three people and one dog were home at the time and all escaped. One of the occupants was reportedly taken to hospital, but the nature of that person's injuries have not been disclosed by the authorities.

A cause is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall will investigate.

More to follow.

 

 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »