Emergency crews were forced into action this morning for a dawn break fire.

Firefighters attended a home on Franklin Street in Orillia to combat the flames, which forced the evacuation of at least one neighbouring home.

Crews arrived around 6:30 a.m. They remained about four hours later.

Neighbours say three people and one dog were home at the time and all escaped. One of the occupants was reportedly taken to hospital, but the nature of that person's injuries have not been disclosed by the authorities.

A cause is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall will investigate.

More to follow.

ROAD RESTRICTION: Franklin St between Raymond Ave & Forest Ave S #Orillia: #OPP and @OrilliaFire on scene. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) April 18, 2017

