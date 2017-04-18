Benefit concert May 13

Lunch At Allen's has announced a second benefit concert in Bracebridge set for May 13.

The show is one of three the band of Canadian music icons - including Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas - are playing to raise money for Thomas' son, Jake, who is recovering from a tragic snowmobile accident.

Jake was left a paraplegic after the January crash. Right away, the band rallied around not only the son of one of its members, but also a colleague in his own right. Jake directed the Lunch At Allen's live DVD and two of the band's music videos.

The money raised from a silent auction and the three shows - one in Burlington and two in Bracebridge - will go to help retrofit the family's home and vehicles, purchase the necessary mobility devices and afford Jake as much comfort as possible in his day-to-day living.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. show at the Rene Caisse Theatre in Bracebridge May 13 are on sale now. Contact the theatre at 705-645-8400 or visit lunchatallens.ca for more information.