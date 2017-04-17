Stripped down improv show heads to Opera House

The quartet flaunting "dad-bod" comedy personas is back with brand new funny bits.

Comic Strippers hit the Orillia Opera House stage on April 20, as the group starts its Ontario tour in the Sunshine City.

"The construct of the show is still the same, in that, we're still these aging fake stripper characters that are demanding some more respect into their lives," said Roman Danylo, a performer. "We still haven't received the level of respect we're looking for, so we're charging on."

The Canadian-themed improv show promises an interactive and exciting time for audiences, he said.

"That's an important part of live entertainment," said Danylo. "As technology changes and there are advancements in non-interactive performances, you can never really change the immediacy people feel in live performances. That's what's great about improv: mistakes are welcome and it's always exciting."

This year's show, he said, promises to have more music and even more physical comedy as new member, Ken Lawson, joins the usual gang on stage.

"He is a very interesting performer," said Danylo, "very strong comedy body and unusual angular shapes; he looks a lot like Jim Carrey."

For the Orillia show, the program includes fun lip sync gigs and a number of improv games, during which the performers incorporate suggestions from audience members into their routine.

As a stand-up comedian, Danylo said, he would sometimes riff with audience members. Being part of the Comic Strippers is like having your buddies back you up as you riff with the viewers, he added.

Those familiar with the show, Danylo said, know what they're in for.

"The new people attending should understand it's a parody of male strippers; they're not going to see any horrible thongs," he said. "It's all very light-hearted, silly and interactive. It's going to be an explosion of ridiculousness and definitely going to be a huge laugh-party."

The two-hour long show ends with a free meet-and-greet with the cast members and is also a time for viewers to pose for photos, said Danylo.

