Motorists should expect delays

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Spring maintenance has begun along the Trent-Severn Waterway and several swing bridges are getting some work done. There are no closures on the local swing bridges, but motorists can expect delays during work days. Until the middle of May, work will continue on 12 swing bridges along the Trent-Severn Waterway, including Bolsover and Hamlet (pictured). Efforts will be made by construction crews to time their work between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to accommodate school bus traffic.