LETTER: Score one for history

Re: "Awards banquet caps season" and "Minor hockey association tips its hat to the past," April 11

Orillia Minor Hockey paid tribute to our present but more importantly paid tribute to our past - the past being Orillia's Byers Bulldozers 1969-70 Canadian midget A champions as well as North American Silver Stick champions.

Many of the former players, coach and stick boy attended from many parts of Canada.

A big thank-you goes out to this team as their presence made the day so special for all our present teams in attendance.

Brett Cook, a former minor hockey player as well as a graduate of the OHL and also a U17 World Challenge champion, was in attendance. A big thank-you, also, to Brett.

Dave Dawson's coverage in your newspaper is so appreciated.

Another great year!

Ron McKay

Orillia Minor Hockey Association life member

Oro-Medonte Township