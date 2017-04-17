Earth day events

Earth Day takes place Friday, but events are scheduled to commemorate our planet throughout the weekend.

In Orillia, giving the earth a green thumbs up starts downtown.

Wrap up the work week by pitching in. On Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Downtown Orillia Management Board is hosting an Earth Day clean-up. Beautifying the downtown core is priority one on Saturday, with plenty of Earth Day festivities happening throughout the city centre. Call 705-325-3261 or e-mail office@downtownorillia.ca for more info.

The next day, The Orillia Farmers' Market hosts Seedy Saturday, with the chance to kick off the gardening season. Not only can you buy your seeds and roots from experience gardeners, you can bring your own and exchange them for others at the seed library. Members of the Orillia Community Gardens will be on hand with seed saving tips and workshops.

On Sunday, the Simcoe County Museum is getting into the Earth Day spirit by turning the spotlight on butterflies.

From 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the museum will be highlighting the butterfly and showing you how you can make your garden butterfly friendly. The museum will provide you with the basic necessities to start you on your way and help these important pollinators that rely on flowers for survival.

The Simcoe County Museum is located on Highway 26 in Midhurst.