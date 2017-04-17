Cats qualify for long course regionals

The Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club attended their first long course meet of the season held at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Thirty-five swimmers from Orillia were in attendance.

Blythe Wieclawek broke the 11/12 girls 50-metre butterfly long course club record (32.40) and Peyton Nie (12) qualified for long course regionals in the 50-metre freestyle.

"We currently have 40 qualifiers for LC Regionals, and the standards are a bit faster than short course."

"Things are looking good heading into long course season," said head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards. "We plan to set more long course club records at the next few meets as well."

Swimmers who participated in the Hamilton meet include Jessica Andrec, Hayley French, Flora Haslem, Isabella Holmgren, Hannah Kennedy, Marit Kershaw, Genevieve Loewen, Meagan Mackenzie, Tess Mackenzie, Kait Madden, Holly McCool, Peyton Nie, Brooklyn Paddon, Lillian Partridge, Esmee Rosati, Molly Trayling, Carly Widmer, Megan Widmer, Blythe Wieclawek, Megan Wilson, Madison Woolhouse, Jack Dilawri, Hughie Edwards, Jack Gordon, Calum Kershaw, Logan Kershaw, Grier Kershaw, Jakob Loewen, Owen McCool, Zach Moczkodan, Alex Rainville, Nic Rainville, Mathieu Rainville, Owen Rosati and Jacob Shivers.

Upcoming competitions for the Channel Cats include the Canadian Eastern Championships and the Ontario Team Challenge later this month.