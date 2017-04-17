A history of fake news

Have you ever wondered if all of those interesting historical facts we were taught in school were true, or could some be figments of an early bozo's imagination? Do you really believe King Harold got nailed in the eye with an arrow at the Battle of Hastings? Maybe he just had a sty and died trying to lance it with a meat fork. It's a great story, but there was no one there from the media, so how do we know it really happened? If Roger Klein from CTV Barrie actually witnessed it, I might believe it. But even then, I would want it confirmed by someone from the press.

Some of those stories seem a trifle far-fetched now that I am a cantankerous old geezer. There was supposed to be a King Arthur back in 600 AD - but was there really? Did Art actually build a Round Table? Why wouldn't he just buy one from Leon's? He wouldn't have had to pay a cent until 601.

I'm not so sure Michelangelo painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, either. I think he and Pope Julius just picked up some fancy wallpaper at an "end of the line" clearance sale and stuck it on the roof. The history books say Mike took 30 years to finish the job. Possible, I suppose, but is 30 years really an abnormally long time when there's a union decorator involved and his crew is being paid by the hour? It took me six months to paper the bathroom. I couldn't get the stuff to stick on the wall. I can imagine how long poor Mike must have taken to paper a ceiling - and he wasn't using the pre-pasted stuff we use today and find curled up on the floor the next morning.

I'm beginning to have serious doubt about things we were taught in school - especially when I know the historians were men and the tales were passed down around campfires by a bunch of guys trying to one-up each other.

That perch that measured slightly less than the worm you were using for bait has strangely grown to be a great white over the years, and somehow a deep-sea diving suit and a harpoon were involved.

History is much the same. We don't know whether to believe it all. Did Julius Caesar really get aerated by Brutus and his pals on the steps of the Senate, or did Bill Shakespeare make it all up? Did a Carthaginian general named Hannibal march a troop of elephants across the Alps? If he was so great, why didn't someone name a car after him like they did for Desoto and LaSalle? Or maybe they did and GM dumped it like it did the Pontiac.

Where is this Carthage anyway? The only one I can find is in New York state. Surely, Hannibal didn't march a herd of elephants along the New York State Thruway. If he did, they'd still be halfway to Schenectady. Plus, the tolls would have bankrupted him.

Now I know I'll get in trouble with the religious folks, but do you really believe Joshua levelled the walls of Jericho just by blowing a hot lick on a trumpet? Although I've heard a few pipers hit some pretty sour notes during the Scottish Festival and I don't remember the washroom walls tumbling down. Come to think of it, a dozen tents were flattened and Sam Champlain's hat blew off, so maybe that's not a good example.

The Jonah and the Whale story is a little suspect, too. I think Jonah got drinking Mountain Goat Lite with a few of the good old boys and made up the story when he staggered home to his missus four days later.

I hate to think what the kids will be studying in 3001 about the heroes and politicians of today. A buck says they won't be reading about Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin or even our own Justin. My bet is History 101 will still be about Bill, Monica and that cigar.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.