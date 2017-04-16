Lady Gaga dropped a new track and performed her Beyonce duet Telephone in a hit-filled headline set at Coachella.

The Poker Face hitmaker took to the stage at the Indio festival on Saturday, and immediately blew her fans away. Gaga was dressed in a black police hat and a leather trench coat as she kicked off her set with Scheibe from her Born This Way album.

The 31-year-old was drafted in to replace pregnant Beyonce as the headliner after she pulled out following her announcement she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z.

Gaga’s 20-song set included hits LoveGame, Just Dance, and Alejandro, and she referenced Beyonce early on. She also performed Telephone, her 2009 collaboration with the Crazy in Love hitmaker, and reportedly fell silent during Beyonce’s parts on the song. And she sung a stripped-down medley of her hits The Edge of Glory, Speechless and You and I.

After the first two tracks, she asked the crowd how they were doing after a day of drinking, and said people had been asking her if she was worried about going on at 11:30.

“And I said no, cause that means I’m playing for the heavyweights at Coachella,” Gaga said to laughter and cheers from the crowd, before launching into track John Wayne.

She made her first outfit change after Just Dance, re-emerging in a black leotard with sequinned boots and a matching denim jacket.

“I remember when I released this album, it caused so much trouble,” she told the crowd of Born This Way. “Which I loved because I love causing trouble.”

There were no special guests during Gaga’s set, but she did surprise her fans by performing a brand new track called The Cure, an upbeat dancehall style song, Billboard reports.

Gaga heaped praise on her fans during her set, and regularly talked to them. Asking them if they were with people they had a crush on and if it was awkward because they hadn’t shared their feelings, she said, “I always do that. I have too many drinks and then tell my friends I had sex dreams.”

Unlike Radiohead’s headline set on Friday, Gaga had no technical difficulties.

Her new track The Cure is now available on iTunes.