After a beautiful and sunny Good Friday, there was hope the weather predictions would be wrong and the rain would hold off for Saturday morning Downtown Orillia Great Easter Egg Hunt. While the nice weather didn't stick around, the steady rain didn't keep hundreds of kids from heading out to the Orillia Opera House to search for eggs.

The kids collected as many eggs as they could, trading them in for chocolates, supplied by Apple Annie's. There were also several golden eggs hidden among the lawn, which were worth some great prizes.

Not only could the kids also get their face painted, but they also had a chance to meet the Easter Bunny.