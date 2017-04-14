Van crashes into tree in Hawkstone

A minivan rests precariously against a tree following a single vehicle collision Thursday afternoon. A male driver temporarily lost control of his vehicle on Ridge Road East, in Hawkstone at Line 11 around 4:40 p.m. The strength of the tree's roots in the ground prevented the van from traveling down the embankment into the yard of a Line 11 South residence. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Barrie OPP. Simcoe County Paramedics checked the driver, and while it is not believed he suffered any serious injuries in the crash, he was transported to hospital as a precaution.