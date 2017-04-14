Terriers name new coach and GM

A new era is dawning for the Orillia Terriers. Randy Salmon, who coached the team in each of its first four seasons, has stepped down from his position and will be replaced by Keith Penna, who will become the club's new coach and general manager.

"We are excited to have Keith come on board," said Terriers president Mike Duprey. "He is constantly scouting different games and goes to games all over the place. He has tremendous knowledge and contacts when it comes to recruiting players and that's a direction we want to go."

Penna, who grew up in Barrie and played for the Jr. B Colts before playing Jr. C hockey and Sr. A hockey, lived in Orillia for almost 15 years before landing in Kawartha Lakes. He said he is excited about the opportunity with the Terriers.

"Orillia has always been a hockey town," said Penna. "I'm well connected and I want to help build a strong program for Orillia... I'm looking forward to aggressively going after kids and building the team."

Once his playing days ended, Penna turned to coaching and teaching skills development. He has coached with several different AAA organizations, including the North Central Predators headquartered in Rama, and also started his own company, FBP Hockey Development.

Through that company, Penna has formed a partnership with Thayne Hallyburton, who is the assistant general manager of the Stouffville Spirit, a Jr. A team in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. That alliance could prove invaluable, said Penna.

"Our job is all about getting a kid to the next level, whether that's to Jr. C or Jr. A or above or to school," said Penna. "That's why this partnership with Stouffville is key. Maybe a kid trying out for Stouffville that's not good enough or not ready can come to Orillia, where he will have a chance to play and we can help him get to the next level. We will have an affiliation that will be a benefit to us and to Stouffville. It's another big reason why a kid would want to come to Orillia."

While he is already searching for players, he knows he has a good starting point for next year's team which will be competing in its fifth season in the Provincial Junior Hockey League. The club will lose only power forward Mike Barroso (age) and Kyle Fischer (school) from the team that underperformed a year ago. Others, of course, could also move on or move up.

The solid nucleus of returnees includes highly-regarded goalie Andrew North, captain Jake Shaw and his line-mate Marty Lawlor, who both were among the league leaders offensively a year ago, and key blueliners such as Konnor Blimke, Jared Orr and Ethan Harrison.

"I know we have a good goalie and lots of returning players, so I will be trying to get out as often as I can to see Orillia kids, Barrie kids, North Central Predators, to pick up some young kids that we can develop," said Penna. "We're also looking for a really good 16-year-old that we can work with."

Penna will have his hands full in his dual role, but he believes that doing both jobs is an advantage. "I really want to be the coach as well because then there's no disconnect between the manager and the coach. We are in a new era of hockey - breaking traps, refusing to give the puck up, controlling the neutral ice and specialty teams are really important. The game is still a simple game. Great teams control that two-thirds of the ice and the rest will look after itself "¦ I know it works."

And while he wants to win, the bottom line is development. "Whether it's working on their footspeed or their shot ... it's about developing these players. I'm up for the challenge and I'm looking forward to it."

