Serving up good will

Submitted photo More than 100 students from Twin Lakes Secondary School participated in the annual 24-hour Volleyball-athon to raise money to help support athletic council initiatives such as purchasing shot clocks and outdoor bleachers as well as providing financial assistance for athletics. The organizers of this year's event, dubbed 'Eat, Groove, Volley' thank the following local companies for their support: Brewery Bay Food Co., Orillia Bakery and Deli, Eastside Mario's, Food Basics, Mariposa Market and Tops Pizza.