MNR bait changes concern business owners

Imagine you're out on Lake Simcoe with a line in the water. It's a great day to be fishing.

All of a sudden, you're approached by an enforcement officer. You have what you think is the necessary paperwork, including your fishing licence. Then you're asked about your bait. Where's it from? Where'd you buy it? Do you have a receipt?

"If you know fishermen at all, first off, paperwork and water don't go together," quipped Wes Winkel, owner of Elwood Epps Sporting Goods in Washago. "Secondly, paperwork and fisherman don't go together."

In February, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNR) published its draft Strategic Policy for Bait Management in Ontario for public comment. Until June 27, opinion is being solicited on changes proposed by the MNR for the sustainable use and harvest of live bait in the province, such as baitfish and leeches.

Among the proposed changes is the creation of bait management zones. Anglers and commercial operators will only be allowed to move their bait within a specific zone, meaning bait which was harvested in Simcoe County could not be transplanted to other areas of the province, with a few exceptions.

That hits a business such as Elwood Epps particularly hard. Near the northern border between two zones, it is a popular place for anglers heading from the south to stop on their way into Muskoka. If the regulations were to go through, those anglers wouldn't legally be allowed to purchase live bait at Elwood Epps and use it north of Washago.

To determine when and where the bait was purchased, anglers would be required to carry a receipt with them while fishing that shows that the purchase of the bait occurred within the past two weeks in that bait management zone. Anglers will be required to lawfully dispose of commercially harvested bait within two weeks of purchase.

"It's just over-regulation," Winkel said. "It doesn't make any sense."

For the most part, Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) agrees.

"If you look at the way things are right now, and the way things could be, based on this proposal, using live bait in Ontario is going to become a lot more complicated and a lot more difficult," said Tom Brooke, OFAH fisheries biologist. "The juice isn't necessarily worth the squeeze. You might not get the conservation aspect out of the restrictions."

The goal is to reduce ecological risks associated with the movement of bait while maintaining a viable bait industry. That way, if an aquatic disease or a new invasive species enters Ontario, it could be easier to contain or eradicate, if the province is already split into zones with regulations that restrict the movement between those zones, Brooke explained.

Brooke pointed to the reaction to the entrance of viral hemorrhagic septicemia in Lake Simcoe late in the last decade. Essentially, a quarantine of the lake was required to eradicate the disease, a one-time reaction the province is hoping to avoid in the future.

Given the greater quantity of species in the southern portion of the province, and the greater chance of diseases being found in the water, government officials are proposing these regulations in part to lessen the chances of such diseases migrating to northern waters.

It's just going to be hard to actually pull off.

"There's not going to be an associated increase in enforcement, budget or boots on the ground," Brooke said. "A lot of aspects of it will be more difficult to enforce... If we're going to have all these rules, we're going to need to be able to enforce them effectively."

Another concern of Winkel revolves around what the proposed changes will do to an industry already reeling from changes initiated in 2016, which limited where commercial enterprises could purchase the bait they sell.

"It basically reduces the amount of harvesters we're able to purchase from, down to a couple," Winkel explained. "For us, as a bait purchaser and reseller, it gives us very little options."

Selling live bait has been made harder for retailers and more expensive for consumers. The diminishing options in where Elwood Epps can buy its bait has seen the cost charged to consumers almost double in the past couple of years.

Not only could these new regulations make things more difficult for anglers looking to buy and use live bait, but they would also eliminate transferring personally harvested bait beyond the water body where it was caught.

"If you go to any large river or lakes where most of the fishing's done, there's no bait fish there." said Dale Weaver, a bait harvester from the Kirkfield area. "The bait fish come from the little streams and creeks."

That means if someone was to go fishing in Lake Simcoe, they couldn't collect their bait from a nearby stream, put it in his/her tackle box and drive or walk out to the lake. But if that stream connects to the lake, and the bait is kept in the water at all times, that would be permitted.

The bait management zones would essentially follow the current fish management zones in the province, with some of the latter being merged together to create the former. Weaver is concerned with how the market for his bait and the bait harvested by his colleagues will shrink under the new regulations, if approved.

"Ninety per cent -- or maybe more -- of the bait that is sold in the north is harvested in the south," he said. "Me, being a harvester down here, if it's implemented the way it's proposed right now, I would probably lose 80-90% of my customers."

Weaver isn't sure he'll be able stay in business if these regulations are implemented, nor does he imagine about 50% of the "mom-and-pop bait stores" will be able to survive.

If the draft proposal is accepted, there's still ample time before the regulations are brought into effect.

"The changes identified in the proposed policy will require changes to federal and provincial regulations and will not be implemented until such changes can be made," Jolanta Kowalski, senior media relation officer with the MNR wrote in an e-mail. "We expect that it will take upwards of three years after this policy is finalized to make these legal amendments."

OFAH is happy with the approach taken by the MNR, if not with the product it has proposed.

"The Ministry of Natural Resources has tried really, really hard to take their time in developing these regulations. They do deserve some kudos, absolutely," Brooke said. "It's a really complicated issue. To change something that has been well-established for a long period of time, you're going to cause issues; you're going to make things more difficult than they were."

A copy of the Strategic Policy for Bait Management in Ontario can be viewed at ontariocanada.com/registry/view.do?postingId=23802&language=en.

