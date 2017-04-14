LETTER: A dream for Orillia

Re: "Too little, too late," point of view, April 7, and "Invest in Orillia's history," letter to the editor, April 8

Simply put, I am in full agreement with both Coun. Tim Lauer and Douglas Renshaw. The train station and Orillia Central School must never be sold to anyone or torn down. For the sake of Orillia now and long into the future, they must continue to be owned by our city. To do otherwise is extremely shortsighted.

I have a dream for Orillia. It is to make our city a "destination" like no other in Ontario. In my dream, lovers of history and the arts would come here in droves, all months of the year. They would buy a "stay package" for two, three or four days. This package would include hotel or other accommodation, meal cards, guided tours and other activities.

And why would these people come our little city? What role would the train station and Central School have in bringing these visitors? In my dream for these buildings, the train station would showcase its history, plus that of industries through the decades. Central School would celebrate music in Orillia and by Orillians, past and present, including Plunketts, Gordon Lightfoot, Lance Anderson and the Mariposa Folk Festival.

Orillia already has many assets to attract tourists: the Stephen Leacock Museum, the Orillia Museum of Art and History (another historic building), street art, art galleries, street festivals, boutiques, unique restaurants, the waterfront, etc. We soon will have a direct path to the waterfront, a rec centre that will bring more sports events to Orillia, and a brewery downtown. There would be "stay packages" for a wide variety of visitors.

So, I urge the members of council to put the brakes on selling the CP Railway station and Central School. Brainstorm some creative ways to keep these old treasures in the city's possession. Think about partnerships. Look into a longer future and do your part to make Orillia a thriving tourist destination.

Catherine Ashton

Orillia