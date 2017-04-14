Digging Roots prepares for Roots North

There's a week to go before Digging Roots headlines the second night of the Roots North Music Festival and there is still a lot to do.

There's the song they're writing for Canada Sounds they'd like to finish up. Then there's a new album they're preparing, that should be released in the fall. As well, there's a summer tour they're in the midst of booking. And maybe, just maybe, they should probably rehearse before they hit the stage Saturday night at the St. Paul's Centre.

"We play all the time, but it's more like a personal thing," explained Raven Kanatakta, who formed the band with his wife, ShoShona Kish, in 2004. "The music, you have in your body. It's kind of getting together with people, and breaking bread, musically."

The "meal" will be shared with bandmates André Blais, Paul Brennan, Skye Polson and Mike Celia. When the band gets together, the talent they share allows the sound of Digging Roots to return without any real concern. The rehearsal, for Kanatakta is much more of a check-in on the humanistic side of things, to ensure each of the band members is feeling their best, mentally and physically.

It's through these meetings, the band can ensure the music takes centre stage in any one performance. The headaches of being a touring musician - literal and figurative - and the egos that come with being on stage, can be cast aside for the most important thing: the art that's about to be created at any given show.

And as he's gotten older, Kanatakta has found a way to create art out of the frustration that surrounds him.

"You want to get up in the middle of the night and go jump in the studio, or you want to get up in the morning and start writing," he said. "I think society doesn't always offer those options to people, but music does that... It inspires you to be a better person if you want to live up to that challenge."

That's a jumping off point when songwriting, Kanatakta said. The songs of Digging Roots are influenced by being alive in the 21st century, surrounded by war and negativity. It's not just the violence seen around the world; it's also the issues faced on his home reservation in Quebec.

For him, when writing, he wants to find the positive vision to share as a way to feel empowered. The easy way out would be to embrace the negative. The difficulty, he said, lies in trying to find positive solutions.

"When I was on the rez and there was a lot of depression and heavy stuff going on in my community, I would pick up my guitar and just play," Kanatakta said. "I still do that today. Whatever I'm feeling, or trying to understand in life, it's almost a meditation. You play out some chords and you do a few things, and that turns into a song. And all of a sudden, you've got something to run with."

With the songs Digging Roots prepares for a new record - including some of which could be played at next week's show - they've found an influence in song lines, a traditional Anishinabe songwriting method, with a distinctly modern spin.

Kanatakta explained how when the Anishinabe would set up camp, a member would pull out a hand drum and being to start a beat. They would look out at the landscape surrounding them and notice the peaks and valleys in the distance. They would then sing to the landscape, raising their voices with height, lowering with depth.

"What we've been doing for the last 10 years or so is taking panoramic pictures of all the different places we've toured in the world: from Australia to the tip of Norway, the Rockies and Mexico City," Kanatakta said. "We've been sort of extracting melodies from the land when we're looking at them and making those melodies fit into modern chord progressions, and putting hip hop beats to it and blues.... Taking what we're living in, looking at it in a creative way and making music out of that."

