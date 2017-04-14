Collectors content with festive finds

It is Easter time, and thoughts of that famous Easter bunny abound at this time of the year. For antiques enthusiasts, the early Bunnykins designs made by the famous china firm of Royal Doulton might come to mind.

Bunnykins wares have been around since 1934 and Bunnykins collectors worldwide particularly value pieces with Barbara Vernon's signature, as she was the original designer. Interestingly, she was a young nun in an English convent school and she drew the bunnies' escapades in between her teaching duties. Her father was the general manager of the Royal Doulton factory and he suggested the little drawings might be suitable for a new range of china wares. In 1934, these lovely designs were reproduced on a selection of bowls, cups, saucers, jugs and teapots. They were so successful, this range was expanded to include other useful items such as hot-water plates and candle holders.

Most of the early Bunnykins designs were produced on an earthenware body that is recognizable by the rich honey-coloured glaze, but white bone china pieces were also made for a short period in the early 1930s and these are very rare today. Usually, it is the earthenware teapots, plates, cups and saucers that survived the early childhood years and now come to light in a grandparent's china cabinet or cupboard. These items continue to be of interest to collectors.

Some scenes are more desirable than others. Designs by Vernon are of great interest, as are those of her successor, Walter Hayward. Hayward was responsible for all of the designs introduced from the 1950s until his retirement in 1984. There were more than 160 scenes and these illustrations can be found in the first Bunnykins Collectors Book by Louise Irvine. As the various illustrations are compared, it is fun to see how the bunnies' activities and antics have moved with the times. In Vernon's illustrations, they may shirk from their daily dose of castor oil while, in another, they happily dance along the Lambeth Walk. Hayward has a bunny watching television or taking off for the moon. His designs tend to be much busier than those that originated from Vernon's imagination with lots of bunnies bounding about along with a mouse or two, which became his trademark.

The Bunnykins wares did not confine themselves to tableware for long. By 1939, there was also a collection of six ornamental figures, consisting of a Farmer Bunnykins and his wife and their four children: Mary, Billy, Freddie and Reggie. Unfortunately, the Second World War interrupted production. It seems very few of this series survived, and these figurines have become rare and valuable. These early models are not to be confused with the later Bunnykins figures that were introduced in 1972. These smaller figures are around four inches high and are also of interest to collectors. Irvine authored Collecting Royal Doulton Bunnykins Figures and is an ideal reference for the 120-plus figurines, all of which are illustrated.

The first 15 models in this collection were inspired by Hayward's nursery scenes and these bunnies either play with their toys or are engaged in such pursuits as baking, knitting and gardening. Several in the series were discontinued more than 30 years ago and are in great demand. One example is called "Springtime" and depicts a bunny making a daisy chain. The original retail price was $34.95, but today a collector may pay five times that amount. These figurines were withdrawn at the time to make way for the "new-look" Bunnykins figures designed by Harry Sales, who was in charge of one of the Royal Doulton Design studios. His bunny characters got caught up in the fitness craze of the 1980s and featured jogging and other sporting activity bunnies in humorous poses.

In 1984, the Bunnykins line celebrated their golden jubilee with a record composed by the Royal Doulton Brass Band. After this was screened on BBC TV, demand escalated. Interest for the discontinued figurines grew. Royal Doulton then made a smart marketing move and introduced a "Collector Bunnykins" figure in 1985 that was only available to members of Doulton's Collectors Club. The 1990s saw the introduction of several special-edition Bunnykins figures that were produced as a result of events in England as well as North America. Several artists were kept busy dreaming up new characters. Milkman Bunnykins, Clown Bunnykins and Guardsman Bunnykins were designed by Desiree Andrews and are now 25 years old.

Though not exactly a Bunnykins figurine in itself, Peggy Davies, who was a member of the Royal Doulton design team in the 1950s, designed a figurine known as "Bunny," HN 2214: Just five inches tall, this little girl is attired in a floor-length green dress with a bonnet to match and is holding a white bunny in her arms. Introduced in 1960, the figure was withdrawn in 1975. Looking at this peaceful, pleasant figure will also put a smile on your face just as the Royal Doulton Bunnykins figurines do.

As for values: Bunnykins figures from the original 1939 Farmer Family are selling for more than $2,000 apiece. Farmer Bunnykins is identified as "D6003." He is dressed in a green coat, blue and white smock, yellow bow tie and is carrying a red handkerchief with white polka dots that has a baby bunny tucked inside. Designed by Charles Noke, issued 1939-40, his size is 7.5 inches tall. With values like that, finding one of these rarities is bound to make anyone's day.

Happy Easter.

Robert Britnell lives in the Bracebridge-Muskoka area and is prepared to travel reasonable distances to evaluate fine antiques and collectibles and offer guidance in how to best market them. He has a special interest in fine art, estates and downsizing projects. He can be reached at 705-645-6157 or robertbritnell@sympatico.ca.