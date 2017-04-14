For the two hours Charlee Holmes was on this planet, she made her home at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. This year, on what would have been her sixth birthday, her parents are bringing the community together to help raise money for the hospital's paediatric/neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Charlee was the first child for Mallory and Dave Holmes. In 2011 they were 24, fresh out of college and living in Victoria Harbour. They had been high school sweethearts, growing up in King City, a couple since Grade 12. They were ready to start their family.

When Mallory was 20 weeks pregnant, they discovered something was wrong with their baby. Further tests at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto determined Charlee had a lethal form of skeletal dysplasia. Doctors weren't entirely sure what would happen to Charlee, other than she wasn't likely to live more than 10 minutes.

The Holmes were faced with a choice: have the baby at Mount Sinai, which focused on life preserving measures or head to Soldiers, where the focus was on comfort, a move highly recommended by doctors at both Mount Sinai and the Hosptial for Sick Children.

In a way, the choice was made for them. With Mallory was eight months pregnant and on a tour of OSMH, Charlee was born, April 29, 2011.

"The staff there were incredible," said Dave, as he and Mallory sat for an interview Friday morning. "We were just blown away by how hard working they were, how much they truly cared."

"They made a very hard time a little bit more comfortable," Mallory added. "Nobody can make that a good time."

Those nurses showed compassion, Mallory said, which is all anyone can really do in that situation. And it would be the simplest thing that helped, she said: they would come in at the end of a shift, spend 10 minutes, and cry together.

Mallory was in the hospital for two days after Charlee was born. For two days, she and Dave were surrounded by the cries of newborn babies, the joy of new parents and the crushing agony of losing their daughter.

"One of the hardest things was listening to other babies cry and other happy families on the floor you're stuck on," Dave recalled. "You can't move. That's where they have to keep you. That was really hard to go through."

He also saw how hard it was for some of the nursing staff. When he would leave the room to get something for Mallory, he would see the outpouring of emotion from the nurses, genuinely affected by the loss of the Holmes' newborn daughter.

When Mallory was released as an outpatient, there wasn't a lot for her in Simcoe County.

"The worst feeling was to go home, without a baby, and there's nowhere, nobody, to talk to," she said.

They found comfort in Pregnancy Bereavement Services Ontario, now known as the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Network through Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. As fantastic as Mallory says that was, the couple still were driving to Newmarket once a month to speak with people who had experienced what they had gone through.

With those people, the couple found people who shared the same language in the common experience. "This sucked," was a phrase used as much as any other. The parents were blunt yet simplistic in describing what they had been through, Mallory said.

"You feel like you can talk about your experience, as horrible as it was," Dave said of those sessions. "When you do that outside of that room, it's silence."

The young couple, who now reside in Angus, began to pick up the pieces. In Aug. 2012, a son, Keenan was born at OSMH. He, too, had health issues in the weeks after birth. The Holmes credit the NICU at Soldiers for saving their second child's life.

The loss of Charlee remains with Mallory and Dave to this day. Mallory recalled a moment during the holidays, while Keenan was performing in a Christmas pageant, when she broke down at the thought of the pageant Charlee should have been in the year before. Dave added he often wonders how different the family would have been than it is now, with Keenan and their second son, Mackenzie, had Charlee survived.

Soon after Charlee's death, Mallory and Dave held a celebration of life for their daughter. Instead of flowers, the Holmes asked their family and friends to donate money so they could help out the hospital that had been there for them in their darkest hours.

They already knew what they wanted to spend that money on: a digital camera. Neither Mallory or Dave were prepared for Charlee's arrival, and didn't have a camera on them when she was born. Dave recalled a nurse from the NICU running to a different area of the hospital to get a camera so the family could have a picture together.

"They made sure they did the best they could to give us memories, which is something that they weren't necessarily set up at the time to do," Mallory said. "They went above and beyond, even when they didn't have the resources for us."

The digital camera and printer bought with the money raised was the first of many acts of kindness done in Charlee's name. Since then, every year on her birthday, people all over the world have paid tribute to the Holmes' daughter, by planting trees in British Columbia or rescuing dogs in Cuba.

This year, the biggest act of kindness yet takes place in Orillia.

Charlee's Run is a 1km/5km fun run/walk at Couchiching Beach Park. The money raised that day will go to help the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation finance the final $200,000 needed to pay for the $2.7 million renovation project, which opened in February.

The money is important, Mallory said, and will go to a fantastic cause. But the awareness Mallory and Dave hope to raise about pregnancy and infant loss -- which happens to one in four women -- is even greater.

"To say awareness needs to be raised is putting it mildly," Mallory said. "(We want) to bring the community together to either show people who are going through it now or unfortunately will go through it - because it will happen to someone else - that there's a community of people here. They're actually not alone."

Registration for Charlee's Run begins at 8:30 p.m., April 29, with the walk/run starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit charleesrun.com.

