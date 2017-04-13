An Oro-Medonte Township man is facing multiple charges as part of an ongoing investigation into sex-related offences.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Det. Staff Sgt. Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is conducting an investigation into several offences, including human trafficking.

As a result, police have arrested and charged 58-year-old Isaac James Crooks, of Oro-Medonte, with one count of trafficking of a person, one count of trafficking of a person under 16 years of age, seven counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, five counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and seven counts of invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age.

The accused, who also goes by the first name "Ike," appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on April 11 and was remanded in custody, to return April 18 for a bail hearing. There is a court-imposed publication ban that restricts further details from being released.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate these incidents and has established a tip line. Anyone, including possible unidentified victims having any information about similar offences involving the accused, is asked to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or the tip line at 844-677-5050.