What's in a name?

After many citizens rained on their parade last year after floating the name Foundry Park as the moniker for the city's new recreation centre property, city council opted to seek public input into what name the new facility will be known by when it opens next year.

With that in mind, the city's recreation advisory committee (RAC) is hosting an open house April 20 at city hall from 6 to 8 p.m. to obtain input into the naming of the facility. It's part of a public consultation campaign whose goal is to encourage residents to submit ideas, opinions and feedback regarding the name of the centre and its components. A survey will also be made available online and in print as another vessel through which to test the waters.

So, if you think the facility, the parkland, the aquatic centre, the gymnasium or the fitness centre should be named to honour a local individual or in memory of an historically significant event or unique feature of Orillia, now is your chance to have your say.

While the city is seeking input, a group of community leaders are working on a fundraising campaign for the new centre. The Recreation Centre Campaign Team has set a goal of raising $3 million. That team's central committee has identified 46 potential naming opportunities worth about $1.6 million - or a little more than half that overall sum.

For example, they are looking to sell naming rights to the main pool for $100,000, and would allow an entity to name the leisure pool for $50,000 or the therapy pool for $25,000. Want your name to be associated with one of the gyms or the fitness centre? That will cost $100,000. For $50,000, you could have your name connected to the walking track or for $25,000 you could own naming rights to the Sports Hall of Fame Lounge. For $500,000, you could nail down naming rights for the entire site.

There is, in essence, an opportunity for naming rights for every room in the facility. A successful donor would secure those rights for 10 years with an opportunity for renewal. In theory, it makes perfect sense as a way to financially support the $52-million legacy project that has been generations in the making.

However, there is concern about turning the site and its amenities into giant billboards available to the highest bidder. Do we want an important municipal facility to be associated with a particular brand in an age where those brands and companies are bought and sold like properties on a Monopoly board?

There is, of course, precedence for this. The city sold the naming rights to the twin pad at the West Orillia Sports Complex to the Rotary Club for $150,000; Rotary Place was born. The club, which had earmarked that money as its donation to the original multi-use recreation facility, is certainly getting its money's worth. Was it enough? Is it a good idea to sell naming rights for everything from the gym to the change room?

There are lots of questions that need to be asked and the upcoming public forum is the ideal place to do just that. Let council know what you think about naming rights, provide input, offer suggestions and have your say. It's now or never.

