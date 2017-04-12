Wagner takes home business leader award

Glenn Wagner is the business leader of the year in Orillia.

The owner of Wagner Lawn Care was honoured with the William (Bill) Swinimer Business Leader of the Year Award Tuesday night at a ceremony at Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club.

Award committee chair Betsy Gross feels Wagner's connection to the Lighthouse Shelter and Soup Kitchen helped set him apart from the other candidates, Diana Roman and Steve Orr.

"So many people people feel it's overdue," Gross said. "I think Glenn's drive to make sure this gets done has certainly propelled that item, front and centre, for the past two years."

As board chair for the Lighthouse, Wagner has been instrumental in pushing for fundraising for the new shelter. When talking about his nomination to The Packet & Times, he said, it's not about the accolades; rather, it's the impact of the work that makes a difference.

"I think you feel a pleasure by doing what you believe is right," he said. "I don't think this (award nomination) is the motivating factor behind it, but it's humbling, because you see the work and efforts you've put in recognized and that gives me more gratification."

At that time, Wagner lauded past winners including Gini Stringer, Doug Downey, Sarah Valiquette-Thompson and Ian Thompson, Karen Koprla and last year's winner, Tony Katarynych.

"Each of those people have done and continue to do wonderful things for the city," he said. "And it's part of the honour, being nominated with those people."

Wagner also runs the Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage Show at Barnfield Point, which is one of the things Gross feels is among his most important contributions to the community.

Years ago, she organized a trade show sponsored by the Orillia and District Chamber of Commerce. When the chamber ended the show, Wagner stepped in.

"Glenn picking it up has allowed businesses to keep showcasing their services," Gross said. "The side stuff is what they all do, but I'm impressed he kept that show going for all these years, because it's hard work."

Roman, a real estate agent who also owns Tech City Centre and Lake Country Grill, and Steve Orr, owner of Dapper Depot, were also up for the award. Gross said the other two candidates were "great" and "very accomplished."

With files from Mehreen Shahid

