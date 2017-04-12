Wagner looks at the big picture after win

Nearly 25 years ago, Glenn Wagner and his family moved to Orillia from Brampton. They knew one family in the city at the time.

But that was 1993, and Wagner was about to launch Wagner Lawn Care, his next business endeavour after 15 years at Southam, a Canadian publishing conglomerate whose portfolio once included The Packet & Times. In the infancy of his business, Wagner launched the Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage Show, bringing a full trade show to Orillia.

A quarter-century of business accomplishments were feted Tuesday night as Wagner was named winner of the William (Bill) Swinimer Business Leader of the Year Award.

Wagner was humbled by the award, and called it a tremendous honour. But he sees the greater purpose it can hold for him and a cause he holds so dear.

"If it's a pulpit for what we're doing in the community, with Building Hope and the Lighthouse and trying to help people, then that's really what's important," Wagner said.

For six years, Wagner has been involved with the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter. He was approached by the former board chair a full two years earlier to get involved, but Wagner declined initially, as he was committed to getting the Connexus church up and running. Eventually, he finally found himself at the one board meeting he needed to attend.

"I didn't know much about it at the time," he said. "I went out to a board meeting and saw not just the need, but the potential. Knowing, at that point too, the heart of the community to help, it was just sort of a natural fit."

But none of this would have happened if Wagner and his family hadn't left the suburbs and headed north. With family in Toronto, Barrie and near Guelph, Orillia provided a central location.

"We came up to visit the one couple we knew here. We loved the waterfront and saw the potential to grow our business," Wagner recalled. "This gave us a wonderful opportunity to live in God's country. Out of the city, but being close to everything, having the kind of lifestyle we thought was good for ourselves and good for our kids."

Wagner Lawn Care was started from scratch when he arrived. Soon, he was concerned there wasn't a place for the business community to "show its wares." So, he decided to launch the Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage Show.

This wouldn't be as new an endeavour for Wagner as lawn care might have been. At Southam, his division was responsible for putting on trade shows with a focus on the construction industry, alongside several speciality and trade publications.

There were people around town who weren't convinced Wagner would make it work. Any doubt he might have had was eliminated with the first business he visited, the former Atlas Block.

"He signed, right there on the spot; the first person," Wagner recalled. "I thought, 'yeah, this is going to work.'"

It's the kind of community support Wagner has seen in all of his endeavours in Orillia, be it business or charity. It's what he wants to continue to experience as the Building Hope project takes shape in the next few years, with an estimated construction start date of 2019, and opening date of 2020.

It's a project that will be all encompassing, making Wagner a full-time volunteer as much as anything else.

"My business side is kind of taking care of itself; we have fantastic people who work with us," he said. "For me, it's moving the Building Hope project along. That's really what the focus is... making sure that the project is going to happen."

