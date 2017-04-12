Students build up skills with experience

One day, Nick Ewanchuk would like to build guitars.

But for now, the Grade 11 student is happy with the skills he's honing as part of Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School's specialist high skills major program.

"I want to go into cabinet making or lutherie," said Ewanchuk, who plays nearly a dozen instruments, including stand-up bass.

Ewanchuk said the course provides a great base for anyone hoping to embark in a trades' career.

"There's a lot of good people to work with here," he said. "Sometimes there's down time, like on a regular construction site, but you can always find something to do."

On Wednesday, Ewanchuk and about 16 of his fellow Grade 11 and 12 students enrolled in the program worked on building a wall that will create a separate space in the school's library.

"Today, they're learning steel-stud framing," said Patrick Fogarty construction teacher Brett Carron, who has most of the students for two periods a day during the second semester. "This gives them practical job-site experience."

Besides learning a range of viable building skills, students also complete courses like WHMIS and "working at heights" training as part of the class.

Carron said this can give them an upper-hand when heading into the workforce since employers won't need to worry about ensuring their new hires complete these kind of mandatory courses.

"It's a big pathway into a career since they have all of these certifications," he said, noting students taking the high school course might elect to go directly into the trades upon graduation, either by seeking an apprenticeship or as part of the general labour pool.

Carron said there are others who will be able to use the skills learned as they attend college or university to study engineering or other trade subjects.

This semester, students are also working on a 12-foot by 16-foot log cabin for Fern Resort that Carron expects will be used for children's programs offered at the vacation spot along with a 10-foot by 10-foot gazebo for the school.

Grade 12 student Andrew Haley hopes to eventually pursue a career in the tool and die industry.

"This is giving me work experience," he said. "I like building things. Right now, it's a hobby."

