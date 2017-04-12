Philips nominated for ONA

A regular contributor to The Packet & Times has been honoured for his work.

Andrew Philips, a freelance journalist based out of Midland, has been nominated for an Ontario Newspaper Award (ONA) for 2016. Philips is one of the nominees in the Education Reporting category.

Philips' feature on the forest school in Oro-Medonte was among the highlights of his resume in 2016, as was his work on the changes to the French immersion program in Orillia, and the impact it might have on students.

"It's an honour to be recognized," he said. "I'm very happy to work with the great people of The Packet & Times and the Barrie Examiner."

This is not the first time Phillips has been recognized for his work. While employed with the Brockville Recorder & Times, Philips was nominated for the Excellence in News Writing award by the ONA's predecessor organization. He was also part of a team nomination for excellence in health writing when he worked for The Telegraph-Journal in New Brunswick.