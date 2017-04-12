Nominees announced for awards

An "amazing" crop of nominees is vying for this year's Nelle Carter Woman of the Year honour.

Donna Howlett, past president of the Orillia Business Women's Association (OBWA), said the five nominees for the 2017 women's award along with the trio nominated for the Lisa Brooking Young Woman of the Year honour provide a great deal of inspiration to many around the region.

"They're pretty phenomenal women," Howlett said. "I wouldn't want to be a judge for these awards."

Nominated for the 26th annual Nelle Carter award are: Gaia Orion of Gaia Orion Art, Danielle Tisi of McLean Dickey Ltd., Juice Plus reflexologist and senior co-ordinator Paula Hill-Coulson, Kathryn Kaiser of KMK Design.ca and Green Haven Shelter's Sher McNulty.

Open to women living in Orillia, Rama First Nation and the townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn, the award is presented to those who not only contribute to the business community, but also actively volunteer.

This year's winners will join a long list of area women, and also young women, who have helped make the region a better place, according to Howlett.

"This year, we have a real array of different businesses represented (through the nominees)," she said. "They're also all avid volunteers. You have to give back in one way or another to be considered. And these women all make a difference in other people's lives."

High school students Matilda Wilson (Patrick Fogarty), Hong Xiao (Sarah) Gao (Twin Lakes) and Cassandra Reynolds (Orillia Secondary School) are up for the young woman award.

A five-judge panel will crown the winners in both categories during a gala at the Best Western Mariposa Inn and Conference Centre May 10, which will also serve to recognize the association's creation three decades ago by Betsy Groves.

Hosted by local radio personality Carey Moran, this year's offering begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner and the award presentations.

Tickets cost $50 each and must be purchased in advance. They are available at OrilliaBusinessWomen.com/Payments or by calling (705) 325-6292 to make arrangements.

